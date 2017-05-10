Ryan seeks to refocus GOP amid White House drama
House Speaker Paul Ryan will attempt to refocus the political conversation onto tax reform Wednesday when he holds a widely anticipated news conference at the Republican National Committee. But given the bombshell news events since Ryan last went before the Washington press corps nearly two weeks ago, it's likely he'll get few --- if any --- questions about the major legislative effort he's trying to pursue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 min
|ohwilbur
|248
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|5
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC