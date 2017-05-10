Ryan seeks to refocus GOP amid White ...

Ryan seeks to refocus GOP amid White House drama

House Speaker Paul Ryan will attempt to refocus the political conversation onto tax reform Wednesday when he holds a widely anticipated news conference at the Republican National Committee. But given the bombshell news events since Ryan last went before the Washington press corps nearly two weeks ago, it's likely he'll get few --- if any --- questions about the major legislative effort he's trying to pursue.

