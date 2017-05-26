Roger Ailes: The man who destroyed objectivity
Fox News creator and former chief Roger Ailes, who died at 77 last week from complications after a fall in his Florida home, may have been the most significant political figure of the last 35 years - which isn't necessarily a compliment to those of us who believe media mavens shouldn't also be political operatives. Ailes clearly thought differently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|14 min
|WelbyMD
|875
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|5 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|46
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|11 hr
|slick willie expl...
|21
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|1
|Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca...
|May 23
|yidfellas v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC