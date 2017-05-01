Reports: Fox News owner joins race to...

Reports: Fox News owner joins race to buy Tribune media

9 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Fox News owner 21st Century Fox and a New York investment firm are in talks to buy TV station operator Tribune Media, according to several reports. A successful bid would keep Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., another TV station operator that is also reportedly pursuing the company, from snatching up Tribune.

