Reporter says Fox News fired her for ...

Reporter says Fox News fired her for using harassment hotline

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Fox News radio correspondent filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming she was fired for complaining about sex discrimination, after the U.S. television network encouraged employees to report harassment amid a barrage of legal claims. Jessica Golloher, who covers the Middle East and North Africa for Fox News Radio Network, says in the lawsuit that instead of addressing complaints, Fox is using the harassment hotline "to paint targets on the backs of employees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr chuckles 1,149
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 Wed Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 1 get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC