Reporter alleges gender discriminatio...

Reporter alleges gender discrimination at Fox News in new lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The lawsuits keep piling up for Fox News, with a new complaint filed Monday by a reporter alleging gender discrimination. Diana Falzone, an on-air personality and host of various online shows for Fox, claims she was demoted after writing a column for FoxNews.com in January that detailed her struggle with endometriosis, a painful disorder that can result in infertility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too 13 hr get lost bum 7
News Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen... Apr 28 Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... Apr 26 Ronald 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 26 chuckles 1,144
News Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav... Apr 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC