Reporter alleges gender discrimination at Fox News in new lawsuit

The lawsuits keep piling up for Fox News, with a new complaint filed Monday by a reporter alleging gender discrimination. Diana Falzone, an on-air personality and host of various online shows for Fox, claims she was demoted after writing a column for FoxNews.com in January that detailed her struggle with endometriosis, a painful disorder that can result in infertility.

