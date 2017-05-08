Report: Trump's New York penthouse is actually a third of the...

While President Trump claims that the penthouse he owns at the top of his namesake tower in New York measures a total of 33,000 square feet, it actually doesn't measure more than 10,996 square feet, according to city records obtained by Forbes. Trump first obtained the triplex apartment measuring 6,096 square feet on floors 66, 67, and 68 in 1983, when Trump Tower opened, according to records.

