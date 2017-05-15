Report: Trump shared secret info abou...

Report: Trump shared secret info about IS with Russians

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster denied a report that Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, prompting strong condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 6 min Julia 8
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 17 hr Theocraencyclical 5
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... May 12 Shatner 25
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 11 chuckles 1,153
News He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi... May 10 USA Today 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 9 Dane Jah 9
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC