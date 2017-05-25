Remembering 'Jesus' Son,' From Denis Johnson
Award-winning writer Denis Johnson died Thursday at 67 , according to his publisher, Farrar Straus and Giroux. The prolific writer explored many forms during his career, and in 2007, novelist Nathan Englander wrote about Johnson's short story collection Jesus' Son for NPR .
