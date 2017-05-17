Reactions to the death of Fox News fo...

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this July 24, 2006 file photo, Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, listens as anchor Shepard Smith, seen on screens in front and behind him, as Smith talks to the audience via satellite from Israel, at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr Alt Right lies 350
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 20
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 16 chuckles 1,154
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... May 15 Theocraencyclical 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC