Police: Man charged with drawing, buying people's blood

13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Authorities say a Maryland man was paying people to draw their blood and storing the blood in large quantities in an abandoned apartment in Washington. The Washington Post reports 43-year-old Khoa Hoang Nguyen was charged with practicing registered nursing without a license.

