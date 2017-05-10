Peter Lucas: Famous Watergate watchdo...

Peter Lucas: Famous Watergate watchdogs still lapping it up

Read more: Lowell Sun

If famous Washington Post reporters Woodward and Bernstein had reported on Democrat Barack Obama the way they did on Republican Richard Nixon, Obama could have ended up the same way. Instead Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who broke the Watergate coverup story in 1972 that forced Nixon's resignation two years later, looked the other way during the eight years of scandals that enveloped the Obama administration.

Chicago, IL

