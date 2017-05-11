The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super pac tied to House Speaker Paul Ryan, tops spending in special elections and tests get-out-the-vote strategy for the 2018 midterm elections. Outside money floods House special elections in Georgia and Montana The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super pac tied to House Speaker Paul Ryan, tops spending in special elections and tests get-out-the-vote strategy for the 2018 midterm elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.