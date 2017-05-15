Oil Halts Gains as More U.S. Rigs Cou...

Oil Halts Gains as More U.S. Rigs Counter OPEC Cut Deal Report

11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Oil halted gains near $48 a barrel after U.S. rigs targeting crude rose a 17th week, countering a report that OPEC and other major producers reached an initial agreement to extend output cuts. Futures were little changed in New York after adding 3.5 percent last week.

Chicago, IL

