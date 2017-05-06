NYT Columnist being attacked by the Left after writing about the...
The "nasty left" has a new target: Bret Stephens. The former Wall Street Journal writer recently authored a piece about climate change for The New York Times - and the paper's liberal readers were not too happy about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|10 hr
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 4
|chuckles
|1,149
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC