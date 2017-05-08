Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton...

Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton hadn't married Bill?

In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Random House announced Monday, May 8, 2017, that author Curtis Sittenfeld will tell the story of how Hillary Clinton - sAos life might have turned out had she never married Bill Clinton.

