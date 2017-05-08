Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton hadn't married Bill?
In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Random House announced Monday, May 8, 2017, that author Curtis Sittenfeld will tell the story of how Hillary Clinton - sAos life might have turned out had she never married Bill Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|May 6
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC