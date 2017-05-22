North Korea says ready to deploy, mass-produce new missile
North Korea says it's ready to deploy and start mass-producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch it claims confirmed the missile's combat readiness and is an "answer" to U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Sunday before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.
