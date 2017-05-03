No charges expected in police shooting death of Alton Sterling
Video shot on a phone showed the 37-year-old Sterling being pinned down by police officers outside the Triple S convenience store, where Sterling often sold CDs. The Sterling case marks the first time the Justice Department has publicly declined to prosecute officers who were investigated for wrongdoing since Attorney General Jeff Sessions was appointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|chuckles
|1,147
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|12 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|Mon
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC