News guide for Trump-Russia probe focusing on ousted Flynn

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, right, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, are sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." less Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, right, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, are sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate ... more WASHINGTON - An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, nearly four months into Donald Trump 's presidency.

