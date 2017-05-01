New York Times adds 308,000 digital s...

New York Times adds 308,000 digital subscription in 1Q

The New York Times added a record number of digital subscribers last quarter, exciting investors who pushed the stock to an 11 percent gain in morning trading. The Times added 308,000 digital subscribers in the first quarter - its best quarter since it began offering digital-only subscriptions in 2011.

