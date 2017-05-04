New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year
The executive director of Seattle's Harborview Medical Center said Friday the hospital could lose more than $627 million a year starting in 2026 when the full impact of the Republican health care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives would be realized. Hospital officials said the potential loss would come through a combined reduction in federal revenue and increase in costs of charity and uncompensated care, The Seattle Times reported .
