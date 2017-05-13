NBC reverses itself and renews Save O...

NBC reverses itself and renews Save Our Shows favorite 'Timeless'

14 hrs ago

'Timeless,' the top pick in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll for 2017, was granted a surprise renewal Saturday after being canceled earlier in the week. NBC reverses itself and renews Save Our Shows favorite 'Timeless' 'Timeless,' the top pick in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll for 2017, was granted a surprise renewal Saturday after being canceled earlier in the week.

