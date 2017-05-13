NBC reverses itself and renews Save Our Shows favorite 'Timeless'
'Timeless,' the top pick in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll for 2017, was granted a surprise renewal Saturday after being canceled earlier in the week. NBC reverses itself and renews Save Our Shows favorite 'Timeless' 'Timeless,' the top pick in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll for 2017, was granted a surprise renewal Saturday after being canceled earlier in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|Fri
|Shatner
|25
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,153
|He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi...
|May 10
|USA Today
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 9
|Dane Jah
|9
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 9
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC