Nation-Now 1 hour ago 9:48 a.m.JetBlue boots Las Vegas-bound New...

In yet another viral video of apparent airline awfulness, a New York-area family was booted from a JetBlue flight to Las Vegas following a dispute about a birthday confection they had brought on board. According to local media, Jersey City's Cameron Burke, his wife and their two kids were thrown off a jet due to leave New York City's John F. Kennedy airport after they got into a dispute with flight attendants over where a birthday cake they had bought for Burke's wife's 40th birthday should be stored.
