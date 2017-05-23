Monica Lewinsky says Fox News 'dream was my nightmare'

Monica Lewinsky is sharing her unique perspective in the wake of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes' passing, accusing him of building his network on the story of her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, which made her life a "nightmare." "Mr. Ailes, a former Republican political operative, took the story of the affair and the trial that followed and made certain his anchors hammered it ceaselessly, 24 hours a day," she wrote in a New York Times op-ed Monday.

