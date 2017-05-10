Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer wi...

Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live." In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center , not far from Rockefeller Center , the longtime home of NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

