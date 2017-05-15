Megyn Kelly makes her first appearanc...

Megyn Kelly makes her first appearance with the NBC News family

Megyn Kelly introduced herself to advertisers and publicly appeared with her NBC News family for the first time at the network's upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday. The former Fox News host didn't mention her former employer, but she did gush about the "winning team" at NBC News that she is now a part of.

