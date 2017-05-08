Martha Stewart flashes middle finger toward Trump portrait

Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.