Literary novel will appeal to fans of Lena Dunham's Girls

Andrea is a single, childless 39-year-old woman who tries to navigate family, sexuality, friendships and a career she never wanted, pondering questions such as: What if I don't want to hold your baby? What can I demand of my mother now that I'm an adult? Is therapy pointless? And at what point does drinking a lot become a drinking problem? I'd never heard of this book until I was researching the publishing company behind The Essex Serpent, and stumbled upon this new release from New York Times bestselling author Jami Attenberg. It is billed as 'hilarious' and 'wickedly funny', and a truthful examination of how it feels to be a 21st century woman.

