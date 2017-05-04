Lawyers for Fox News accusers will lobby against Murdoch's Sky deal
Lawyers for women who have accused Fox News of harassment and discrimination will travel to Britain in a bid to persuade regulators to block Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of pay-TV group Sky. The lawyers -- Lisa Bloom and Douglas Wigdor -- have confirmed that they will meet officials from U.K. media regulator Ofcom next week to discuss claims made by their clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,149
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC