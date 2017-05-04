Lawyers for Fox News accusers will lo...

Lawyers for Fox News accusers will lobby against Murdoch's Sky deal

Read more: KION 46

Lawyers for women who have accused Fox News of harassment and discrimination will travel to Britain in a bid to persuade regulators to block Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of pay-TV group Sky. The lawyers -- Lisa Bloom and Douglas Wigdor -- have confirmed that they will meet officials from U.K. media regulator Ofcom next week to discuss claims made by their clients.

