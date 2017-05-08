Lawyer for Fox News accusers says Sky deal must be blocked

A lawyer representing women who have accused some of Fox News' biggest figures of harassment says it would be "irresponsible" of British regulators to allow parent company 21st Century Fox's acquisition of pay-TV group Sky. Lisa Bloom and her client, the radio and TV personality Wendy Walsh, met Monday with officials from U.K. media regulator Ofcom to discuss allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation at the U.S. cable news channel.

