Kushner Companies' Pitch To Chinese Investors Raises Conflict Of Interest Questions
Chinese staff wait for investors at a reception desk on Sunday in Shanghai, China, during an event promoting investment in a Kushner Companies development. The sister of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, highlighted her powerful brother as she pitched financing the family firm's real estate project in New Jersey to Chinese investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May 3
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 1
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC