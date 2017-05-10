Kendall Jenner wore no-fabric dress t...

Kendall Jenner wore no-fabric dress to Met Gala

The 21-year-old model donned a stunning La Perla gown to the annual fashion extravaganza in New York on Monday and designer Julia Haart has revealed the garment didn't contain a single piece of fabric. The dress had 60 people working on it in five cities and took hundreds of hours to complete as it used a rare technique combining painted lace and macrame to avoid using any fabric alongside the crystals, which were in three shades of black.

