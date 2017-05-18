Judge names heirs to Prince's fortune

A Minnesota judge has named Prince's sister and five half-siblings as the heirs to the musician's estate, more than a year after the superstar's death, the Star Tribune reported. Prince left no will after his death from an accidental drug overdose.

Chicago, IL

