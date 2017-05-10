Jim Parsons gets married

Jim Parsons gets married

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 'Big Bang Theory' actor and the art director tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday , a representative for the star confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. The couple first sparked engagement rumours in 2014, and last year Jim, 44, took to Instagram to gush over his partner as they celebrated their 14-year anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 50 min Theocraencyclical 4
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... May 12 Shatner 25
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 11 chuckles 1,153
News He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi... May 10 USA Today 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 9 Dane Jah 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC