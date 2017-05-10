Jim Parsons gets married
The 'Big Bang Theory' actor and the art director tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday , a representative for the star confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. The couple first sparked engagement rumours in 2014, and last year Jim, 44, took to Instagram to gush over his partner as they celebrated their 14-year anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|50 min
|Theocraencyclical
|4
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|May 12
|Shatner
|25
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi...
|May 10
|USA Today
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|May 9
|Dane Jah
|9
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 9
|Nympho Granny
|137
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC