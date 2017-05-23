Intelligence leaked to US media - und...

Intelligence leaked to US media - undermines' Manchester attack probe

The National Police Chiefs' Council has spoken out after photographs apparently showing bloodstained fragments from the concert bomb were published in the New York Times . The pictures appeared a day after the bomber's name was briefed to the US media against the wishes of Greater Manchester Police, and just hours after Home Secretary Amber Rudd issued a plea to US authorities not to leak material about the atrocity.

