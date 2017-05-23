Intelligence leaked to US media - undermines' Manchester attack probe
The National Police Chiefs' Council has spoken out after photographs apparently showing bloodstained fragments from the concert bomb were published in the New York Times . The pictures appeared a day after the bomber's name was briefed to the US media against the wishes of Greater Manchester Police, and just hours after Home Secretary Amber Rudd issued a plea to US authorities not to leak material about the atrocity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 min
|Red Crosse
|810
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|14 hr
|Gnor1980
|2
|Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind
|Tue
|kosher nostra
|1
|Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca...
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|May 21
|Putins Glock Holster
|38
|Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin...
|May 21
|Putins Glock Holster
|7
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC