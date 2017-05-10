Initiative proposed to ban heroin saf...

Initiative proposed to ban heroin safe-injection sites

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A suburban Seattle city councilmember has announced an initiative to ban safe-injection sites in King County for heroin and other drugs. The Seattle Times reports the proposed initiative announced Thursday requires signatures from 47,443 valid county voters to qualify for the November ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 10 hr Shatner 25
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 18 hr chuckles 1,153
News He 'fumed.' Trump's unhinged anger drove decisi... Wed USA Today 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) Wed TerriB1 4
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too May 9 Dane Jah 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
News Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15) May 8 Macron your Presi... 4
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC