Initiative proposed to ban heroin safe-injection sites
A suburban Seattle city councilmember has announced an initiative to ban safe-injection sites in King County for heroin and other drugs. The Seattle Times reports the proposed initiative announced Thursday requires signatures from 47,443 valid county voters to qualify for the November ballot.
