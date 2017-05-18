Hysteria mounts in Washington
"According to a 'reliable source' in the 'former administration' who has seen copies of 'secret White House memos' now supposedly in the hands of the FBI, a 'well-armed conservative group' is poised to descend on Washington, this summer to guard President Trump against all attempts to remove him from power. While we can't confirm the authenticity of the memo, since our news team hasn't seen it with their own eyes, we still stand by our reporting and thought that you should know the truth, the half-truth, and the no-truth about what is percolating in the nation's capital."
