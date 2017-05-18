Hysteria mounts in Washington

Hysteria mounts in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

"According to a 'reliable source' in the 'former administration' who has seen copies of 'secret White House memos' now supposedly in the hands of the FBI, a 'well-armed conservative group' is poised to descend on Washington, this summer to guard President Trump against all attempts to remove him from power. While we can't confirm the authenticity of the memo, since our news team hasn't seen it with their own eyes, we still stand by our reporting and thought that you should know the truth, the half-truth, and the no-truth about what is percolating in the nation's capital."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 5 hr Iran Contra RayGONE 563
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 6 hr Putins Glock Holster 38
News Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin... 18 hr Putins Glock Holster 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,155
News Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe... Sat USA Today 1
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... Sat Retribution 7
News Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC