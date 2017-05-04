House to vote Thursday on amended bil...

House to vote Thursday on amended bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

9 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. "We have enough votes," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, told The New York Times on Wednesday night.

