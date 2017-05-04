House to vote Thursday on amended bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. "We have enough votes," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, told The New York Times on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Augie
|1,148
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|22 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|Mon
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC