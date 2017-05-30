Hillary Clinton Questions Media Tryin...

Hillary Clinton Questions Media Trying To 'Appease' Conservatives After Election

Some news organizations have beefed up their ranks with conservative voices since the 2016 presidential election, a response Hillary Clinton said is misguided. "The cable networks seem to me to be folding into a posture of, 'Oh, we want to try to get some of those people on the right, so maybe we better be more, quote, evenhanded,'" Clinton said in an interview with New York magazine published Friday.

