Here's what Fyre Festival attendees thought they were getting when...
According to a new report in The New York Times, the cofounders of Fyre Media, who put on the event, are now facing a criminal investigation by the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI. Investigators are reportedly looking into allegations of possible mail, wire, and securities fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|12 min
|joe
|654
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|Sun
|Putins Glock Holster
|38
|Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin...
|Sun
|Putins Glock Holster
|7
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
|Comey, Mueller bungled big anthrax case togethe...
|May 20
|USA Today
|1
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|May 20
|Retribution
|7
|Trump White House rocked by two leaks, just as ...
|May 19
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC