Grillo accuses NYT of fake news

Rome, May 3 - 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo on Wednesday accused The New York Times of "fake news" over a editorial that said the anti-establishment group was feeding skepticism about vaccines. "Today The New York Times published an article which states that 'In Italy, the populist Five Star Movement led by the comedian Beppe Grillo has campaigned actively on an anti-vaccination platform, likewise repeating the false ties between vaccinations and autism'," Grillo wrote on his blog.

