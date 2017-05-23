Fox News removes false story on DNC staffer's death
For six days, Fox News allowed a false story about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich to remain on its website as network personalities like Sean Hannity promoted it on their platforms. NEW YORK - Fox News on Tuesday removed from its site an inaccurate story that peddled a conspiracy theory about the murder of Democratic National Committee Staffer Seth Rich.
