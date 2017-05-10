Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out
In this April 24, 2017 photo, Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant with Rupert Murdoch, second from right, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|7 hr
|get lost bum
|7
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC