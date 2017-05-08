Fox News anchor Shepard Smith opens up on sexuality
In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith discussed his sexuality and the effect it has had on his career in an April 21, 2017, speech at the University of Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|6 hr
|Dane Jah
|9
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|11 hr
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|May 6
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC