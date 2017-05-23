Fox moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-host Andrea Tantaros
In this April 25, 2015 file photo, Andrea Tantaros attends the 2015 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. Fox News Channel has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit by former anchor Tantaros, saying her claims that "sock puppet" Twitter accounts were set up to harass her were false.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|51 min
|californio
|18
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 hr
|Big Al
|814
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|17 hr
|Gnor1980
|2
|Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind
|Tue
|kosher nostra
|1
|Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca...
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|May 21
|Putins Glock Holster
|38
|Watching the downfall of a generation of Washin...
|May 21
|Putins Glock Holster
|7
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC