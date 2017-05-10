Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dead

Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dead

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KDXY-FM Jonesboro

Ailes resigned from Fox News last July following allegations of sexual harassment , marking an abrupt end to his 20-year rein over America's most lucrative and powerful cable news channel for conservatives. Ailes was 77, according to the website of Fox News, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 10 min DiaperWholesaleTo... 323
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 20
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... Tue FireyFellow44 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Cabbage Memory 138
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,154
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... May 15 Theocraencyclical 5
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC