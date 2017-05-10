Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dead
Ailes resigned from Fox News last July following allegations of sexual harassment , marking an abrupt end to his 20-year rein over America's most lucrative and powerful cable news channel for conservatives. Ailes was 77, according to the website of Fox News, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .
