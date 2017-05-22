Flynn rejects Trump-Russia probe subp...

Flynn rejects Trump-Russia probe subpoena; Dems say he lied

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in rebuffing a subpoena Monday in the investigation into Russia's election meddling. Then a top House Democrat cited new evidence he said appeared to show Flynn lied on a security clearance background check.

