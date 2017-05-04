Fired Fox radio reporter sues, claimi...

Fired Fox radio reporter sues, claiming retaliation

A former Fox News radio reporter has sued the network and its parent company, saying she was fired last month in "a blatant act of retaliation" for reaching out to a company hotline to complain about gender retaliation. 21st Century Fox said Thursday that Jessica Golloher's complaints are baseless and that the company will vigorously defend itself.

