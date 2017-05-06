Federal probe of Fox News focuses on ...

Federal probe of Fox News focuses on payments to Ailes' alleged mistress

Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Fox News Channel and its parent company tried to disguise a $3.15 million payment to a former employee who said she had a 20-year affair with the network's former chairman, Roger Ailes, according to people involved with the investigation. Investigators in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York have focused on a payment to Laurie Luhn, a former Fox booker and event planner who left the company in 2011 with the seven-figure severance package.

