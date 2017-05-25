FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; m...

FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this May 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and his wife Ivanka Trump watch during a visit by President Donald Trump to Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. The Washington Post is reporting that the FBI is investigating meetings that Trump's son-in-law, Kushner, had in December 2016, with Russian officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 7 min joe 27
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 860
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... 2 hr slick willie expl... 21
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 4 hr RiccardoFire 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Anonymous 2
News Jonah Goldberg: Roger Ailes, one of a kind May 23 kosher nostra 1
News Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca... May 23 yidfellas v USA 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC