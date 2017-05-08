Farecompare CEO Rick Seaney shares 8 ...

Farecompare CEO Rick Seaney shares 8 ways to handle a long-haul flight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Long flights can seem unbearable, but Farecompare CEO Rick Seaney sat down with ABC News to share his tips on making your long-haul flight a bit more comfortable. The world's longest flight, from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand, tops 16 hours, a tough amount of time to be stuck in a crowded tin can for even the most patient of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too 14 hr Dane Jah 9
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 19 hr Nympho Granny 137
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) Tue C Kersey 3
News Here's why Donald Trump is really starting to s... (Jul '15) Mon Macron your Presi... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,152
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News Republicans' health-care plan could launch some... May 6 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC