Farecompare CEO Rick Seaney shares 8 ways to handle a long-haul flight

Long flights can seem unbearable, but Farecompare CEO Rick Seaney sat down with ABC News to share his tips on making your long-haul flight a bit more comfortable. The world's longest flight, from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand, tops 16 hours, a tough amount of time to be stuck in a crowded tin can for even the most patient of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.